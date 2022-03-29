Jazz bands from 23 countries at EUROPAfest #29

A number of 23 jazz bands from 23 countries have been invited to participate, following the selection made by organizers and specialists, in EUROPAfest #29, which will take place from 1 to 9 July , according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The artists come from South Africa, Australia, Belgium, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, UK, Nigeria, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, USA, Wales, Tunisia, Turkey and Ukraine.

They will offer a jazz marathon in the form of a competition, concerts, jam sessions, open rehearsals, workshops for the public, autograph sessions and master classes, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The jazz section of the festival has seen a high number of applications from around the globe. Renowned artists or young emerging talents entered the project competition which ended on 1 March. It was exciting to see the interest and openness of the musicians to come to Romania in the current context. It is true that our festival has earned its well-deserved prestige abroad, but it is the music that unites us. It has been heard beyond masks and will resound over the voice of the guns. We want EUROPAfest #29 to be a source of joy," said Luigi Gageos, the event's director.

"It's all about live, quality music!" is the slogan of EUROPAfest for this year.

In 2005, EUROPAfest was the first event in Romania granted High Patronage by the Royal House, and ever since it has been included in the list of the most appreciated festivals in Europe, receiving the title EFFE - Europe's Finest Festivals.