Jean-Claude Juncker: Outraged by the fact that Romania has not yet been admittted to Schengen

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday in Bucharest that there are certain expectations the EU leadership has failed to meet and criticized the fact that Romania has not yet been admitted to the Schengen Area.

"There are certain expectations that have not been met by those who lead the European Union. I remain outraged by the fact that Romania has not yet joined the Schengen. I advocated Romania's Schengen membership ever since 2014 when I became President of the Commission and I have never stopped advocating Romania's cause. (...) Romania is part of the Union, it is a full member state," Jean-Claude Juncker said at the ceremony where he was awarded the Doctor Honoris Causa degree of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE).

He pointed out that Romania is in a difficult neighborhood.

"Against all the rules of international law, your neighbor Ukraine was attacked by the Russian Federation, and you are immediate neighbors of the Western Balkan countries that have the vocation to become EU members. When that day comes, Europe will become more complete. We must see Europe evolving towards greater openness and solidarity. (...) I am a great supporter of the principle of subsidiarity. We must bring decision-making closest to the citizens. I would not want solidarity to disappear behind the screen of subsidiarity," said the former EC President.

He went on to remark that "Europe must remain a work of peace within itself and abroad".

"In order to function better, the community courts will have to respect all nations", said the former EC top official.

"Romania is a good example to follow by the others because it is a country that knew how to derive all benefits from its status as EU member. I don't like to classify the member countries in different categories, (...) yet Romania is in the top league. The others must understand and the European institutions must respect Romania exactly as they respect all the other member states. (...) I love Romania. We never know the reason why we love someone, it's something irrational, but in the case of Romania this love is based on something visible - the success of this country," said Jean-Claude Juncker.

The ceremony for the award of the Doctor Honoris Causa degree to the former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker took place in the Grand Hall of the ASE Palace, with President Klaus Iohannis attending. The event took place amid celebrations organized on the 110th anniversary, on April 6, of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies. AGERPRES