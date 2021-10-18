Jennifer Crestol to perfom on the stage of Bucharest National Opera

Soloist Jennifer Crestol will perform, on November 16, on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera (ONB), together with the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, to be conducted by Andrei Tudor.

According to an ONB press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the concert, to have singers Marcel Pavel, Adrian Temisan and Adrian Nour as special guests, is meant to mark her return to the world of show business and her return to Bucharest.

Tickets can be purchased at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the Ticket Office of the Bucharest National Opera, Agerpres informs.

Born and raised in California, currently living in Malta and recording songs from her solo album "Still In My Heart" with the London Symphony Orchestra, Jennifer Crestol is considered a "citizen of the world."

Compared over time to Karen Carpenter, Joni Mitchell and Sarah Brightman, her charisma and voice have had the ability to mesmerize audiences everywhere.

Some of the most important composers and producers in the industry, David Foster, Humberto Gatica, Richard Page, Richard Marx, Mario Manzani, David Reitzas, Walter Afanasieff, Aaron Zigman, collaborated for the album "Still In My Heart."

A unique artist, Jennifer Crestol has made many charity shows, out of a desire to help people and especially children.

Along with other media institutions, AGERPRES is media partner of the event.