Job vacancies in Romania exceed 45,000 in 2022

The average annual job vacancies in Romania was 45,100 in 2022, up 2,400 from 2021, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average annual job vacancy rate was 0.90%, up 0.04 percentage points, y-o-y.

According to INS, in 2022, the highest average annual job vacancy rates were recorded in public administration (1.76%), water distribution, sanitation, waste management and decontamination activities (1.59%), as well as performing, cultural and recreational activities (1.50%), told Agerpres.

Almost a fourth of the average annual number of job vacancies was in the manufacturing industry (11,100 vacancies), and the rate had an average annual value of 1.02%.

The public sector reported 23% of the average annual number of job vacancies, mostly in public administration (4,800 vacancies), followed by healthcare and social work (4,200 vacancies), and education (1,400 vacancies).

The lowest values of the average annual job vacancy rate were recorded in other service activities (0.25%), and mining and quarrying (0.27%).

The average annual number of job vacancies experienced the lowest values in real estate, other service activities and mining and quarrying (100 job vacancies for each separately).

Compared with the previous year, there were increases in the two indicators in most of the activities of the national economy. Thus, the most significant increases in the average annual job vacancy rate were reported in financial intermediation and insurance (+0.47 percentage points), and professional, scientific and technical activities (+0.43 percentage points).

Regarding the average annual number of vacancies, the most relevant increases were in the manufacturing industry (+1,800 vacancies), followed by professional, scientific and technical activities, and transport and storage (+700 vacancies for each separately).

The most significant decreases, both in terms of the average annual rate and the average annual number of vacancies, were reported in healthcare and social work (-0.50 percentage points and -1,700 vacancies ), and in public administration (-0.26 percentage points and - 800 vacancies).