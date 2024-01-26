Joint traffic controls of goods road motor vehicles to unfold under co-operation protocol

Under a recent co-operation protocol, the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR) and the State Inspectorate for Road Transport Control (ISCTR) will carry out joint missions to check in traffic goods road motor vehicles.

"The co-operation protocol signed today [January 25] is an important step in the prevention of customs fraud and tax evasion, that is also necessary given an obligation to use the national RO e-Transport system. Mobile teams of the customs authority have now the necessary framework for organising joint actions with ISCTR to verify the weight of the goods road motor vehicles and to make sure that the weight in the customs declaration matches that found on the ground. Otherwise, legal measures in force for erroneous declaration will be taken that include calculation of the taxes due to the consolidated national budget," according to AVR Chairman Marcel Simion Mutescu.

In a press statement released on Friday, AVR says that the protocol provides that part of the joint traffic control missions goods road motor vehicles will be stopped in designated areas where ISCTR road traffic inspectors have set up electronic scales.

If, as a result of the weighing, differences are found regarding the declared and assessed weight, ISCTR will provide the customs workers with information regarding the gross and net weight of the vehicle, as well as the axle weight, along with the weighing receipts for the purpose of AVR building and substantiating investigations into violations of customs or fiscal legislation in force.