Josephine Payne, first woman to lead Ford production operations in Romania

Ford announced on Thursday the appointment of Josephine Payne as chairman of Ford Romania and CEO of the Craiova Ford factory, starting with the 1st of April 2021.

According to a press release sent by the company, Josephine Payne will be replacing Ian Pearson, who will step down from his professional activity, as of May 1st 2021, after 31 years spent within Ford Motor Company.

Josephine Payne came to Romania in March 2018 from the Dagenham factory in the United Kingdom and took over here the Motor Production Plant in Craiova from Spanish Jaime Ortiz-Canavate.

Since September 2020, Josephine Payne took over the position of assistant plant manager of the Craiova plant, leading the vehicle production team in Craiova and closely collaborating with the Ford teams from the Europe plants.

Starting with April 1, Dan Ghirisan, who is currently working as Production Launch manager for Ford Craiova will be assistant plant manager, thus replacing Josephine Payne.