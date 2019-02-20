JusMin Toader to start appointment procedure for new Prosecutor General

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday that he will start the appointment procedure for the new Prosecutor General of Romania.

"I will go to the Ministry and start the appointment procedure for the new Prosecutor General. At the end of April his [current Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar] mandate expires and, meanwhile, the procedure is being carried out, this way, by the end of the period, we will have a new Prosecutor General," Minister Tudorel Toader stated upon leaving the headquarters of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.