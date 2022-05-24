'King Mihai: The Road Home' documentary to be screened at National History Museum on May 30

The documentary film "King Mihai: The Road Home" will be screened on May 30, starting at 7.00 pm, in the Central lobby of the National Museum of History of Romania.

According to a press release sent to AGNPRES on Tuesday, the screening will be followed by a discussion with the film's producers.

Public access is free, depending on availability.

The event is part of the National Historical Education Tournament 2022, a continuation of the 2019 one promoting the documentary film "Maria, the Heart of Romania" and includes the new version of the documentary "King Mihai: The Road Home."

"Director's Cut includes new material about King Mihai's complicated youth, as described in Queen Maria's diary. "This enriched version of the film also focuses on the King's interactions with the CIA after his exile in 1948," reads the press release.

John M. Florescu, the founder of Chainsaw Film Productions, the documentary filmmaker, said he was "happy" to offer his films to the Romanian public.

"I am happy to promote to the Romanian public the three films made with my team: "The King's War" (2016), "Maria, Heart of Romania" (2018) and" King Mihai: The Road Home" (2021). The documentaries present an important part of Romania's history, from 1860 to the present, and I hope that the Romanian public will find out more about its heroes by watching them," Florescu was quoted as saying.

The film's production team includes Viorel Chesaru - senior producer, Dan Draghicescu - associate producer, Mircea Lacatus - editor and archive producer and Laura Beldiman - researcher and editorial assistant, MNIR also informs.

AGERPRES.