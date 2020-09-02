Klaus Iohannis: In absence of vaccine, virus has but one barrier - each person's care

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday made a new call for compliance with health protection rules, as there were "worrying" figures regarding cases of coronavirus infection, but new relaxation measures were also adopted.
"Unfortunately, today we have recorded new worrying figures both as regards the new cases of infection, and especially the number of deaths and the number of people admitted to intensive care wards. I want to extend my condolences to the families grieving by the loss of their loved ones. In the context of new relaxation measures adopted since 1 September, such as the resumption of cultural activities and the reopening of restaurants, as well as the upcoming start of the school year, I make a new appeal: dear Romanians, continue to be responsible! The virus, in the absence of a vaccine, has only one barrier: the care of each person and those around them," the president told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
He reiterated the importance of preventative measures, such as wearing a mask, keeping the social distance and hand hygiene, adding that these are "the only weapons" in dealing with the new coronavirus.
"The government, the state authorities have taken and continue to take the necessary measures. Of course, not everything is perfect and those mistakes can be recognized and corrected. But each of us is fighting our own battle with the infection. In all countries of the world health systems have been under extreme pressure and Romania has been no exception," Iohannis said.
Iohannis thanked the medical staff "for their devotion and professionalism" and called on the medical staff, hospital managers and the Public Health Directorates to continue the work started, to organize themselves and "to maintain the endowment of the hospitals at a high level" so that they have at their disposal everything needed to care for the sick.
Asked why the last two weeks' statistics of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control place Romania in the first place, among the EU member states, in terms of the mortality rate caused by COVID-19, the president reiterated the importance of prevention.
"Yes, I have obviously talked to the Minister of Health in the last days and throughout the pandemic. The data is worrying and, for this very reason, I repeat at every public appearance that people should take care to wear a mask, to keep the distance, to wash their hands. (...) I think we have discussed this issue with the authorities' fault and we can remember that we were doing well in controlling the epidemic until the PSD [Social Democratic Party] delayed in Parliament the adoption of the Quarantine Law and, then, we remember very well that, unfortunately, at the time, a large number of people became infected, because the idea was induced that this disease is not dangerous. Now we are paying the price for that," said Iohannis.
On the other hand, the president voiced his conviction that the necessary protective masks will be provided for the beginning of the school year.
"I understand that the delivery of these awnings has started and it is obviously the responsibility of the company that received the contract to deliver as it committed itself to do. Otherwise, of course, there are details that can be explained by those who concluded the contract. (...) Solutions will surely be found. Solutions will also be found in the government, they will also be found in the local administrations and I understand that many administrations have already started to procure such masks to make them available to students, respectively to teachers," the head of state went on to say.
