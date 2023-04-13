Kuleba says while West had no consistent strategy related to Black Sea, Russia always had one

While the West had no consistent strategy related to the Black Sea, Russia always had one - aggressive, retaliatory, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

He had an online intervention at the Conference on the security of the Black Sea region, which takes place in Bucharest, under the aegis of the Crimea International Platform, told Agerpres.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy said that every time we hear that anyone, anywhere in the world, says that Crimea is somehow special and should not return to Ukraine again, we must say that Ukraine categorically rejects this. He mentioned that there is no difference between Simferopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or any other Ukrainian city, adding that there must be and it will be a whole Ukraine again.

He stated that many believed that the 21st century would be one of peace, development and cooperation.

Ukrainian minister Kuleba said that unfortunately, Russia went in the opposite direction, in the 19th century, of colonial competitions.

Dmytro Kuleba pointed out that the Black Sea is essential so that the entire Europe is a place of peace.