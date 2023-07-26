Labour minister: Salary law is being worked on

The salary law is being worked on, consultations are taking place with occupational families, there is a body of the law with four principles, while there are three work options on the appendixes, the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Oprescu stated on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"In the salary law, we have a body of law with four principles. The first of them is to create a hierarchy both within occupational families and between them, and no salary in payment should exceed the coefficient of 12, which is the president's ; the grid for local public administration, the capping of increases and a bonus that is linked to performance.(...) There will be no increase higher than 20% per employee. It is also important to say that at this moment we have the part of philosophy of the law. There are three options for working on the annexes. We are in the midst of consultations with all the occupational families. We have at least two meetings every week. We are trying to finish the consultations," the Labour Minister explained to Antena 3.

She added that, after the completion of the consultations, the World Bank will draw up the three impact options, which will be analyzed in the Coalition, then they will go to the Parliament.

"In this whole process, whether we are discussing pensions or salaries, we have four actors involved: the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank and the European Commission. It is a tight game that we must do very carefully, but I assure you that we are doing it in the interest of the Romanians," pointed out Simona Bucura-Oprescu.