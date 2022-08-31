Labour Minister says minimum pension might increase from 1,000 lei to 1,100 lei

The minimum pension might increase from 1,000 lei to 1,100 lei as of January 1, 2023, Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius Budai announced on Wednesday.

According to him, the proposal comes from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and will be forwarded to the ruling coalition members, told Agerpres.

The Labour Minister maintains 1.3 million pensioners would benefit from this measure.

Moreover, PSD will propose the increase in the pension point.

"We'll also propose inside the coalition the increase in the pension point value from 1,586 lei to 1,745 lei," Budai added.

The Labour Minister also announced in Constanta that the PSD would propose the ruling coalition to increase the minimum wage per economy to 3,000 lei.