Labour Ministry: Gov't establishes 100,000 foreign workers quota for this year

The Government has approved the draft decision establishing the quota of newly admitted foreign workers on the labour market at 100,000 people for the current year, according to a press release sent on Thursday by the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMSS).

The quota of 100,000 foreign workers has the role of covering the labour shortage recorded in areas such as construction of buildings, roads, road transport, restaurants, hotels, bakery and others, reads the press release.

According to the Ministry of Labour, the information recorded by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) shows that, between January and August 2021, a number of 264,983 jobs were vacant, 50,924 of which were repeatedly declared unoccupied by employers, Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, last year, the number of certificates requested by employers from the territorial employment agencies for obtaining the approval issued by the General Inspectorate for Immigration in order to employ foreigners in Romania increased substantially.

Thus, in January-August last year, 6,518 companies requested such certificates for 83,338 vacancies for which there was no labour force available on the Romanian labour market, compared to 4,135 companies that requested the same for 49,200 jobs available in the same period of 2020.

The Ministry of Labour underscored that foreign nationals can be registered in Romania only after "the employer has applied for a vacancy by a Romanian citizen, by a citizen of another Member State of the European Union or of the European Economic Area, by a citizen of the Swiss Confederation or to a foreigner holding the right of long-term residence on the territory of Romania."

The contingent of newly admitted foreign workers on the labour market is established annually, by a decision of the Government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity.

For the year 2021, a contingent of 25,000 newly admitted foreign workers was initially established on the labour market, which was later supplemented to 50,000 people, by a new Government decision.