Larisa Iordache qualified for finals of parallel bars, beam at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo

Romanian gymnast Larisa Iordache qualified for the finals of the parallel bars and beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Cairo, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Larisa Iordache, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, obtained the highest marks in the qualifiers in the parallel bars (13,850) and beam (14,000). Maria Holbura, who is also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, will be a substitute for the beam (11,200) and floor (11,750).

Marian Dragulescu, Romania's third representative at the 2020 Olympics, withdrew from the Cairo competition before jumping qualifiers due to back injury.

Andrei Muntean missed the qualification in the floor final, being marked with 12,800.

The gymnasts are accompanied by the coaches Lacramioara and Cristian Moldovan (girls), Stefan Gal and Marius Urzica (boys).