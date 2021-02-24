Law on repeal of special pensions for parliamentarians, promulgated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law amending Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of deputies and senators, meaning the piece of legislation that eliminates special pensions for parliamentarians, according to AGERPRES.

On February 17, Parliament adopted with amendments the bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and rejected the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) bills on the same topic.

By this normative act, articles 49 and 50 of the Law on the Statute of Deputies and Senators are repealed.

"From the date of entry into force of the current law, the payment of old age allowances granted based on the provisions of art. 49 of Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of deputies and senators shall cease," stipulates the piece of legislation.