 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Law on repeal of special pensions for parliamentarians, promulgated by President Iohannis

klaus iohannis semneaza decrete

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday the law amending Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of deputies and senators, meaning the piece of legislation that eliminates special pensions for parliamentarians, according to AGERPRES.

On February 17, Parliament adopted with amendments the bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and rejected the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) bills on the same topic.

By this normative act, articles 49 and 50 of the Law on the Statute of Deputies and Senators are repealed.

"From the date of entry into force of the current law, the payment of old age allowances granted based on the provisions of art. 49 of Law no. 96/2006 on the Statute of deputies and senators shall cease," stipulates the piece of legislation.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.