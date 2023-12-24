 
     
Let us keep alive our faith in God, Romania, in ourselves and in our future (Senate President)

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), has sent his thoughts and good wishes to Romanians and urged them to keep alive their faith in God and in Romania.

"On the eve of the holy feast of the Nativity of the Lord, I send you my warmest thoughts and wishes for health, joy, peace, unity and hope.

May we keep alive our faith in God, Romania, in ourselves and in our future which together, we have the power to make better.

I wish you a blessed holiday with your family, with all your loved ones. Merry Christmas!," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The President of the Senate's message was published in video format on his Facebook page.

