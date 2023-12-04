Let us never forget our decisions of today become tomorrow's history of Romania (Senate President Ciuca)

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca, emphasized on Monday, in the Parliament's plenary session, that National Day is an opportunity to honor a peak moment in our history and urged reflection, because "decisions from today will become tomorrow's history of Romania"

"The National Day is an opportunity for all of us to honor a peak moment in our history. On December 1, 1918, the entire political class united to express the Romanians' will to be together, to have a strong and united country. It was a truly uplifting and exemplary moment, in which Romanians could see that, when they are united, no goal is too big. We, the representatives of today's political class, must learn from this lesson. And we must follow its teachings. Through the decisions we make, let us always be aware that history, as we know it, was built by the everyday deeds of our forefathers. Let us never forget that our decisions today will become the history of tomorrow of Romania. We need such an understanding of things. Especially in the current international context", Ciuca told Monday's solemn session of the Parliament dedicated to the National Day.

He recalled that we are going through a complicated moment and that "to the security threats are added the economic ones, and to all of these are added the challenges of the competition of the modern world".

"We must protect the people from price increases and inflation. We must ensure an increasingly higher standard of living for the citizens of this country by increasing incomes. All this cannot be achieved without a strong and functional economy. And a strong and functional economy is based on increased investments from three sources (foreign private investments, investments from European funds and investments from the country's budget). If we want a rich country, then we must invest in its economy. If we want a free country, we must invest in its democracy. If we want a safe country, we must invest in its defense. We need answers to all these challenges. But, most importantly, we need a lot of responsibility," added Ciuca.

According to Ciuca, "in troubled times, troubled ideas are born and dangerous political movements appear, which want to change the proper functioning of society."

"Romania has the ability to face all difficulties and create a prosperous future if the entire political class understands to be responsible. We have the most extensive security guarantees because we are a member state of NATO. We have available record sums for large investments in all areas, because we are a member state of the European Union. It is important to be wise, coherent and responsible in our decisions. Let's make full use of this window of opportunity for the accelerated development of Romania. This development must mean, in the end, more prosperous families, more united communities, a stronger and respected country in Europe and in the world. PNL is determined to put its shoulder to this future that we all want. And that we, the liberals, see together with our partners," Ciuca pointed out.

The Senate president emphasized "as clearly and firmly as possible that our future is in the European Union and NATO".

"No one and nothing must shake us from this option. For this, we must unite as a society and reject all attempts to isolate ourselves from the European Union, to distance ourselves from our development partners. This year marked the 105th anniversary of the Great Union. It is a history in which Romania was forced to go through many hardships. Each time, however, we found the strength to rise up and move forward. Through the work and skill of the Romanian people. Through the desire to be a united and strong country. This makes me believe that we will succeed in the future as well," said Ciuca.

He thanked the Romanian people for "knowing how to be strong in times of crisis and never giving up on his ideals".

"I want to thank every Romanian in the country and abroad because, through everyone's work and the desire to develop, Romania becomes a richer country, a country where we want to live. And last but not least, I want to thank, also, to the Royal House of Romania for its entire activity dedicated to Romania and for the actions to promote our cultural identity. Let's be aware of all these things. And let's work with dedication and devotion for the future of our country," Nicolae Ciuca said.