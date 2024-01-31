Liberal Ciuca on his presidential candidacy: When the time comes, I won't back down

PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that he "will not back down" from becoming a presidential candidate, if his party asks him to do it, when the time comes.

"I will answer this directly: my duties as the chairman of the National Liberal Party do include this provision that I should run in the presidential elections if the party decides so. For I cannot go in front of the National Liberal Party and ask them to mobilize, I cannot urge them to everything that the electoral competition means for this year and to stand aside and watch or just coordinate what is happening in the party. It is clear that, at the present moment and certainly it's still early, since no one has announced a candidacy yet, this is not the time for such a candidacy," Ciuca told Antena 3 CNN private television broadcaster, when asked if he would run for the office of president of Romania representing the PNL.

He specified that, at this priority, the priority is to continue ensuring the stability of the government.