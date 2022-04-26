Liberty Galati unaffected by French authorities' probe into GFG Alliance (spokesperson)

The French authorities' recent raid on the Paris offices of GFG Alliance and the GFG-owned Dunkirk aluminum smelter has no impact whatsoever on the activity of the Galati-based Liberty steel mill, a GFG spokesperson said.

"The action of the French authorities has no impact whatsoever on the activity of Liberty Galati, which recently reported very good production results, having anticipated and successfully settled potential supply problems caused by the situation in Ukraine and which is now focusing on further increasing its production in order to meet the growing demand for steel," the cited source said.AFP reports on Tuesday that the Paris headquarters of GFG Alliance, a 35,000-employee collection of energy, steel and trading businesses controlled by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, as well as the aluminum smelter in Dunkirk, were searched last week as part of an ongoing investigation into a state-guaranteed loan taken out by one of the French facilities owned by GFG.The former Sidex Galati steel plant, now Liberty Galati, has been part of GFG Alliance since 2019. AGERPRES