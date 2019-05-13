Liviu Dragnea meets Palestinian Ambassador; identification of new areas of common interest, on agenda of talks

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, leader of the Social Democrats, on Monday had a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador in Bucharest, Fuad Kokaly, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and the identification of new areas of common interest, according to Agerpres.

"The two officials brought to mind the traditional friendship ties between the two countries and highlighted the good level of cooperation between Romania and the State of Palestine. In this context, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies appreciated the special dynamics of the bilateral contacts, showing that the deepening of the relationship with Palestine is a priority for Romania. During talks, emphasis was placed on diversifying consistent sectoral cooperation in areas such as domestic affairs, health, education and agriculture," a press release of the Chamber of Deputies sent to AGERPRES informs.

Liviu Dragnea also confirmed Romania's support for the advancement of cooperation between the EU and Palestine during our country's exercising the presidency of the Council of the EU, the cited source mentioned.