 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Liviu Dragnea's early release request gets favorable opinion from Rahova Penitentiary parole committee

Inquam Photos / George Calin
liviu dragnea

The Rahova Penitentiary parole committee gave a favorable opinion for the early release of former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, finding that all the legal requirements are met, his lawyer Flavia Teodosiu announced on Wednesday.

In a statement for AGERPRES, Teodosiu said that Dragnea would have qualified for the committee's assessment in February, had his right to work not been "violated".

The former leader of the Social Democratic Party applied with the Bucharest Sector 5 Court to be released on parole from the 3 year and 6 month sentence he is serving in the case of fictitious employment at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General.

According to the court portal, Dragnea applied for release on parole on April 12 and the settlement deadline was set for April 27.

Liviu Dragnea has been in prison since May 27, 2019, when he was definitively convicted by the Supreme Court for inciting abuse of office.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.