Local wine market will got up by 20% this year (analysis)

The turnover of Romanian winemakers will go up by 20% this year, from a level of 1.7 billion RON in 2020, Romania having the highest yearly estimate upfront fee of wine manufacturing in the EU in 2021, according to the analysts of a company that supplies information business solutions in Romania.

According to the latest KeysFin analysis, the turnover for Romanian winemakers was 1.7 billion RON in 2020, the drop being marginal, of 1.5%, when comparing with 2019.

Despite all of this, the local wine market held at 25% over the level of 2015 and 64% larger than 2010, Romania having the highest advance of estimated wine production in the EU in 2021.

In 2020, there were 596 companies in Romania whose main activity was making wine and / or grape harvest, with 0.8% more related to 2019 and rising by 41% from 2010.

Regarding the top of local winemakers, Cramele Recas remain the market leader, with a share of 11.6% of the total and a turnover of 201 million RON.

"The ranking is completed by Jidvei, Alba branch (player that registered in 2020 the largest annual drop of the Top 5, of 25%, thus reaching a share of 8.4% of the total), Cotnari (8.2% of the total), Crama Ceptura (which registered the largest percentage increase of the the Top 5 and reached a market share of 7.2%) and Zarea (6.4% of the total of 2020)," the analysis shows.

The first ten Romanian winemakers had a cumulated turnover of 983 million RON last year, which represented 57% of the market.

The first five ranked companies generated together over 53% of the market profit in 2020.AGERPRES