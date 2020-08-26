LocalElections 2020 / President asks Gov't information campaign on safety procedures for campaign and voting

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he asked the Government to initiate a communication and information campaign concerning the procedures that must be observed during the election campaign for the local elections and on the day of voting, aimed at preventing infections with the novel coronavirus.

"There are countries that have organised several types of elections during this pandemic, without a subsequent negative impact on the number of infections. We must be realistic. There is no zero risk scenario, nonetheless, if all these special measures are understood, learned and put into practice both by organisers and citizens, the risk can be reduced to a minimum. That is why, I have asked the Government to initiate a communication and information campaign concerning these procedures, so that everyone should know what they must do, what is allowed and what is not allowed, both during the campaign and on the day of voting," President Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES .