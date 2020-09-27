LocalElections2020/Ciolacu: PNL, sanctioned by Bucharesters for pandemic chaos

The National Liberal party (PNL) was sanctioned by Bucharesters for the pandemic chaos, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Sunday evening, at the closing of the polls.

"I thank the thousands of Romanians who voted today with PSD, the people of Bucharest who placed PSD in the first place in the political vote at the moment. I remind you that we have doubled the political vote in Bucharest since the last European elections, when there were 16.2 percent, now the estimate for all exit polls is at least 33 percent. This shows very clearly that the PNL, which ranks third as a political vote in Bucharest was sanctioned by the people of Bucharest for the chaos in the pandemic, for the thieving during the pandemic. (...) We do not know if Mrs. Gabriela Firea has lost, we are waiting for the final results," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters.