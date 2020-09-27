LocalElections2020/Dajbog: 703 complaints regarding illegal activity regarding electoral process; 255 unconfirmed

A number of 703 complaints regarding illegal activities that regard the electoral process were recorded since the start of the voting process, 255 of them being unconfirmed, announced, on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Internal Affairs Ministry, Monica Dajbog.

"Since the start of the voting process, at the level of the entire country, there were 703 complaints filed regarding illegal activities that regard the electoral process. 255 were unconfirmed, while 242 are still being investigated," said Monica Dajbog, at the MAI headquarters.According to her, 133 felonies have been noted with 102 persons being under investigation.Furthermore, Dajbog said that 137 misdemeanors were noted, 88 fines being issued, worth 122,000 RON, as well as 47 written warnings.