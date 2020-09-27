LocalElections2020: Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu voted for performance, vision and development of community

The Minister of Culture, Bogdan Gheorghiu, on Sunday, stated, after voting at one of the sections organized at the "Petru Rares" High School in Suceava, that he voted for good managers and with a vision to lead the local administration and for the development of the community.

"The time has come to have at the head of each local administration managers, good managers with European projects, for the development of the community. I invite all Romanians to come to the polling stations because it is their right, but also their responsibility to decide the fate of each locality for the next four years. I voted with people who have done concrete things for the community, who have vision, energy and projects. Performance, professional achievements and, finally, meritocracy are the words that should help you make the right choice. Romania is deep, kind, solidary, responsible, hard tried and yet full of hope. Let's not disappoint her!,'' said the Minister of Culture.