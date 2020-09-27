LocalElections2020/UPDATE BEC - turnout: 44.54 pct of voters voted until 20:00 hrs

The national turnout for the local elections was clocked in on Sunday, at 20:00 hrs, at 44.54 pct, namely 8,149,202 voters, according to data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

As many as 3,756,773 voters went to the polls in the urban environment and 4,392,429 in rural areas.According to BEC, 34.87 pct of voters cast their ballots in Bucharest.In District 1, 40.52 pct of registered voters turned out to the polls, in District 2 - 35.84 pct, District 3 - 29.06 pct, District 4 - 35.77 pct, District 5 - 36.22 pct, District 6 - 36.38 pct.The highest turnout is registered in the counties of Giurgiu - 57.49 pct, Olt - 56.83 pct and Teleorman - 56.18 pct, and the lowest in Bucharest - 34.87 pct, Iasi - 36.35 pct, Vaslui - 36.58 pct.Turnout at the level of the country's counties was as follows:* Alba - 48.46 pct* Arad - 43.46 pct* Arges - 48.41 pct* Bacau - 40.75 pct* Bihor - 50.66 pct* Bistrita-Nasaud - 50.15 pct* Botosani - 43.75 pct* Brasov - 40.49 pct* Braila - 40.43 pct* Buzau - 51.35 pct* Caras-Severin - 47.31 pct* Calarasi - 53.34 pct* Cluj - 41.20 pct* Constanta - 44.56 pct* Covasna - 39.28 pct* Dambovita - 51.95 pct* Dolj - 48.43 pct* Galati - 39.03 pct* Giurgiu - 57.49 pct* Gorj - 52.52 pct* Harghita - 40.96 pct* Hunedoara - 44.54 pct* Ialomita - 48.95 pct* Iasi - 36.35 pct* Ilfov - 50.20 pct* Maramures - 44.75 pct* Mehedinti - 53.49 pct* Mures - 47.81 pct* Neamt - 42.48 pct* Olt - 56.83 pct* Prahova - 46.45 pct* Satu Mare - 43.91 pct* Salaj - 51.17 pct* Sibiu - 41.06 pct* Suceava - 44.07 pct* Teleorman - 56.18 pct* Timis - 41.38 pct* Tulcea - 46.72 pct* Vaslui - 36.58 pct* Valcea - 51.18 pct* Vrancea - 48.95 pctIn 2016, the turnout until 20:00 hrs was 46.24%