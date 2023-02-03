Lower Postavarul Massif ski slopes to open to public

From Saturday, February 4, the slopes on the lower part of the Postavarul Massif will also open to the public, with the Brasov City Hall, the administrator of the ski area in Poiana Brasov, taking at the same time a decision to extend from this weekend the schedule for the local cable transport, told Agerpres.

Thus, for the first time in this ski season, the slopes of Sulinar, Drumul Rosu, Zidul Mare, the link connecting Drumul Rosu to the Bradul slope will open, and the gondola there will operate until 17:00hrs while the Ruia chairlift can be taken until 16:30hrs.

The frozen snow on the slopes in this area is about 20-30 cm deep, and in the upper part of the mountain, covered in artificial snow, is about 40 cm.

The Capra Neagra and Kanzel cable cars, the gondola, the Ruia chairlift and the Ruia, Bradul and Stadion ski lifts are all in operation.

For the purchase of ski passes there are a total of 3 points of sale (cashiers at the gondola, at the Kanzel cable car and at the Capra Neagra cable car) and two ticket dispensers in the multi-storey car park in Poiana de Jos. In addition, for the recovery of the 10 lei guarantee paid for the ski-pass, next to the cashiers, two dispensers will also operate, at the Capra Neagra cable car and at the gondola lift. Cashiers accept credit cards.

Ski passes can also be charged online, on the www.skibv.ro platform.

The current ski season was officially opened last week, as before that the weather conditions would not allow for the preparation of slopes for skiing or snowboarding.