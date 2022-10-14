Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin, Tarik Saleh to grace 'Les Films de Cannes ŕ Bucarest.13' as special guests

Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin and Stephane Brize are the filmmakers honored at the 13th edition of "Les Films de Cannes ŕ Bucarest" by the screening of their newest movies, as well as of other landmark titles from their careers in three really special retrospectives, the organizers said in a release.

Thus, Belgian directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will be featured with their 2011 Cannes Festival winner "Le Gamin Au Velo/The Kid with a Bike".

After the screening of the Dardenne brothers' film "Tori and Lokita" Luc Dardenne will hold a Q&A session moderated by film critic Ionut Mares.

French film director and screenwriter Arnaud Desplechin, one of the Cannes darlings, will be present at the event with his latest film "Frčre et Soeur/Brother and Sister", and with "Trois Souvenirs de ma Jeunesse/Three Memories of My Youth".

After the premiere of "Frčre et Soeur", due on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elvire Popesco movie theatre, Arnaud Desplechin will deliver an open talk moderated by film critic Ionut Mares, Agerpres informs.

The retrospective of French film director, screenwriter and actor Stephane Brize includes the films "Une Vie/A Woman's Life" - winner of Venice's FIPRESCI Award in 2016, and "En Guerre/At War" - selected to compete at the Cannes 2018 Festival.

"Tori et Lokita", "Frčre et Soeur", "Trois Souvenirs de ma Jeunesse", "Le Gamin Au Velo" and "La Fille Inconnu" are distributed in Romania by Independenta Film.

Directors Thomas Salvador and Tarik Saleh are special guests to the festival, the organizers said.

Thomas Salvador will be present on October 21, starting 6:00 p.m., at the Elvire Popesco movie theater, where he will deliver a two-part open talk: in the first part he will discuss his movie "La Montagne/The Mountain" with critic Ionut Mares, and in the second part he will discuss with forestry engineer Mihai Zotta, holder of more than 20 years of experience in nature conservation.

Thomas Salvador will meet the festival audience at the screenings of Tarik Saleh's "Boy from Heaven" on October 20, at 6:00 p.m., at the Peasant Museum's Cinema, and on October 29, at 8:00 p.m., at the Elvire Popesco movie theater.

Les Films de Cannes ŕ Bucarest 2022 will include an extensive Pier Paolo Pasolini retrospective, at the centennial of the Italian author and director's birth.

Les Films de Cannes ŕ Bucharest is a cultural project financed by the National Center of Cinematography, Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques, the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute, Dacin Sara, the Italian Cultural Institute, the Swedish Embassy in Romania. The festival is co-financed by the Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB, as part of the Affective Bucharest Program 2022.