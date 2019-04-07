Lucien Hora wins first round of Romanian Hillclimb Championship, Trofeul Serus-Rasnov

Race driver Lucien Hora (Lola B99/50) won on Sunday the first round of the Romanian Hillclimb Championship - Trofeul Serus-Rasnov (Brasov County), according to the website of the Romanian Car Racing Federation.

The former national champion was timed 03 min 36 sec 565/1000. Lucian Radut (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8.5) arrived second, at 03 sec 676/1000, and the third was Emil Nestor (Norma 1720 FC) at 11 sec 900/1000.

Mihai Leu finished the 7th, Valentin Porcisteanu the 9th, Titi Aur was the 15th and Dan Girtofan on 16th.

The second round of the said National Championship will take place on 18-19 May, at Cheile Gradistei, Prahova County. AGERPRES .