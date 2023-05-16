Madrigal Choir and manager Emil Pantelimon - awarded the Jacques Elias Medal.

The Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir and manager of the institution Emil Pantelimon were awarded on Tuesday the Jacques Elias Medal, told Agerpres.

The distinction, awarded at the end of a memorial session dedicated to the renowned philanthropist, organized by the Menachem H Elias Family Foundation, in the Aula of the Romanian Academy, is a tribute to the involvement and support of the Foundation's projects.

"It is a great joy. Mr. Elias' personality is far beyond what exists around us today and we are glad that we were present, especially since one of the pieces performed in today's concert, 'Flames and Wheels' by Corneliu Cezar I think includes the great donor's motto more than anything. At one point in the piece it says 'Nothing for you, everything for everyone'. I think it is the sign under which his personality, his work and his legacy are. I'm honoured by the distinction. It is also a responsibility for what follows in our work," Pantelimon told AGERPRES.

The Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir is a public concert institution of national importance, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture.

The honorary director of the ensemble is international conductor Ion Marin, and the management of the institution is ensured by Emil Pantelimon. The main conductor of the ensemble is Anna Ungureanu, and since 2016, the second conductor is Cezar Verlan.

This year, the Madrigal Choir is performing the anniversary programme "Madrigal 60," which includes a series of over 30 special projects. The programme marks 60 years of uninterrupted activity of the institution, excellence in music and diplomacy through culture.