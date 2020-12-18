People traveling from Romania to the Czech Republic can enter the Czech territory only for well-founded reasons, namely return to residence, work relations, studies, family problems, excluding travel for tourism, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Also, all persons traveling for well-founded reasons in the Czech Republic must first fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form available at www.prijezdovyformular.cz and present the negative result of a Molecular PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 infection, not older than 72 hours.

The test can also be performed within five days of entering the Czech Republic, during which time the person in question enters self-isolation until receiving the test result, the MAE emphasizes.

At the same time, the following categories of persons are exempted from the obligation to complete the electronic location form and from the presentation of the negative test result for COVID-19:

* persons traveling for a maximum of 24 hours in the Czech Republic, for problems requiring a high degree of urgency;

* persons in transit, provided that the person in transit presents proof to that effect, and the duration of the transit on Czech territory does not exceed 12 hours;

* international carriers, provided that they are in possession of the following documents: confirmation of the quality of worker in the field of international transports, professional driving license, employment contract;

* holders of diplomatic passports traveling to the Czech Republic for a period of less than 14 days, in the interest of service;

* cross-border workers and pupils / students, provided that they are in possession of proof to that effect.

Citizens and residents of low-risk states and regions (France, Greece, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, the Azores and Madeira, as well as the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands) arriving in the Czech Republic for work or education are not allowed to start work or education without first presenting the negative result of a PCR molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the absence of a negative test result, the person concerned may report to the workplace / school only 14 days after arrival in the Czech Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs brings to mind that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Prague: 00420 257 532090, 00420 257 533965 and 00420 257 530426, the calls being redirected to the Romanian Contact and Support Center and taken over by Call Center operators on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, also have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the diplomatic mission 00420 607 078501.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51905 and praga.mae.ro.