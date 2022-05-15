MAE: Bogdan Aurescu participates in discussion regarding Finland's, Sweden's accession to NATO

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended the first day of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin on Saturday with counterparts from Finland and Sweden, which meeting focused on the prospect of the two states joining the Alliance.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, foreign ministers from Finland and Sweden briefed the Allies on the status and prospects of the internal process of applying for NATO membership."All allies - with one exception - have unreservedly or unconditionally expressed support for the two states' rapid accession to NATO if the two states formally apply for membership, which they are expected to do in the near future. The general message sent by the Allies was one of support for NATO's "Open Doors" policy and its importance, which derives directly from the 1949 Washington Treaty. The message also highlighted the high level of NATO's partnership relations with Finland and Sweden, while contemplating an accession decision," the same source said.The abovementioned source states that the Romanian Minister underscored the historical character of these discussions and expressed appreciation for the interest of the two states to join NATO, an interest that proves the importance given by these partners to the Alliance and its decisive role in ensuring peace and security in the Euroatlantic space, especially in the current context, affected by Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine.Bogdan Aurescu underscored that Romania is an active promoter of NATO's partnership policy, as well as of the allied "Open Doors" policy, highlighting the added value and the important security contribution of Sweden and Finland to it. He underscored that the accession of the two states will lead to a stronger Alliance, manifested in a position of more effective deterrence and strengthened defence.The head of Romanian diplomacy appreciated the high level of public support for joining the Alliance in the two countries and said that Romania is ready to support a rapid process of accession of Finland and Sweden, emphasizing that for our country the future concrete contribution of the two Northern countries will be very important in the process of strengthening NATO's East Bank deterrence and defence position in a balanced, long-term manner,"The Romanian Foreign Minister also mentioned that Romania believes it's very necessary, especially in the current security context, to maintain solidarity and allied unity, expressing hope that any current differences regarding the candidacies of the two states are temporary and may be resolved through a direct dialogue between the Allied state concerned and the two candidates as soon as possible, including with the support of the other Member States," mentions the same press release.The MAE says that the informal NATO Ministerial Foreign Affairs Meeting in Berlin will continue on Sunday, with two separate sessions, the first on current issues and increased interest in NATO, focusing on the "Open Doors" policy, the war in Ukraine and its implications for Euro-Atlantic security. The second session will be dedicated to the preparation of the NATO Summit in Madrid on June 28-30, 2022, especially regarding the negotiation of the future NATO Strategic Concept, which will be adopted by the Allied leaders on that occasion.