MAE supports quick correction of Radio Chisinau situation, through administrative and legal means

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) expresses its hope that the necessary measures will be taken in order to correct the situation of Radio Chisinau, as quickly as possible, through administrative and legal means, and will support such a result, in accordance with its competence.

MAE says, through a press release sent to AGERPRES, that it regrets "the unjustified and unfounded decision, simply politically motivated, of the Chisinau Municipal Council in regards to banning the use of the toponym 'Chisinau' by Radio Chisinau."A component part of Radio Romania, Radio Chisinau has been present on the media market in the Republic of Moldova since December 1, 2011, and has imposed itself from the beginning through the quality and equidistance of its editorial production, as well as through the professionalism of its team. Radio Chisinau set high standards regarding modern, European journalism and respect for the public, for the correct and honest information of the public," MAE added.According to the Ministry, through its presence, Radio Chisinau has brought an important contribution to consolidating pluralism on the media market in the Republic of Moldova and to the emergence of a truly free and independent press."Radio Chisinau represents a valuable and reliable source of information for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. Furthermore, the radio station has been a strong, pertinent voice from the beginning, in supporting the pro-democratic and pro-European path of the Republic of Moldova, and the attempt of changing its name represents an attack to the identity, tradition and trust that this station developed along the years," MAE highlights.AGERPRES