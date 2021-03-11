 
     
Male handball: Romania, tied game with Kosovo, during EURO 2022 preliminaries

The male national handball team of Romania tied with the modest representative of Kosovo, 23-23 (14-9), on Wednesday evening, in Pristina, in a match from the 8th Group from the second phase of the EHF EURO 2022 - European Championship preliminaries, according to AGERPRES.

Romania will play Kosovo again, on March 14, in Bucharest (18:00).

The last participation of the Romanian nationals in a European Championship was in 1996, during the edition held in Spain, where the first representative finished second.

