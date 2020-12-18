MApN: Five COVID-19 patients flown from Bucharest to Targu Mures by military plane

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, carries out on Friday, a humanitarian mission on the route Otopeni - Targu Mures for the emergency transport of five patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, who are serious condition, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), according to AGREPRES.

The medical team consists of specialists from the Ministry of National Defense and SMURD Bucharest, and the transport of patients from the hospital units to the airport was done by ambulances of SMURD and the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service.

The aircraft took off from Base 90 Air Transport on Friday, around 18:00.

A similar flight took place on Thursday evening, when five COVID-19 patients were transported from Bucharest to Sibiu and Iasi, ministry representatives also state.