Mara Mares: Liberal Youth observes freedom of speech in good faith; Octavian Oprea to resign

The President of the National Liberal Youth, Mara Mares, on Wednesday announced that the general secretary of the TNL, Octavian Oprea, is expected to submit his resignation from all positions, and "regrettable incidents" such as the one that happened at the summer school of PNL's youth organization "does not reflect the organization's vision, mission or programmes."

"Following the events that took place at the Summer School of the National Liberal Youth, following the analysis of the video materials and the discussions held with several people present, it was clarified how this unfortunate incident occurred and the roles of the participants in that event were established. With immediate effect, it follows that the general secretary of the party, Mr. Octavian Oprea, will submit his resignation from all the positions he holds," stated the TNL leader, told Agerpres.

Mara Mares underscored emphasized that freedom of speech must be exercised "in good faith."

"The National Liberal Youth fights for the respect of moral values, for political pluralism, tolerance and inclusion, respects the freedom of expression exercised in good faith, and such regrettable incidents do not reflect the vision, mission or programmes of our organization," said the president of TNL.

Octavian Oprea's resignation follows the events at the TNL summer school, where young liberals insulted the PSD (Social Democratic Party).