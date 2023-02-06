Maramures: Young Ukrainian involved in cigarette smuggling held in custody for 30 days

A young Ukrainian citizen involved in cigarette smuggling, discovered by the road traffic police on national road DN 18, near Mara locality, was held into custody on Monday for 30 days, announced the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF), Iulia Stan.

"Based on the existing evidence, the criminal investigation body within the Maramures Border Police Territorial Office ordered the detention for 24 hours of the 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen, involved in the smuggling case of February 5, 2023. Today, the Ukrainian citizen has been brought before the judge at the Sighetu Marmatiei Court, who ordered the measure of preventive detention for a period of 30 days," said Iulia Stan.

According to the same source, the Ukrainian citizen was taken into custody by the Maramures County Police Inspectorate, told Agerpres.