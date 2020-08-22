 
     
Marcel Ciolacu, newly minted chair of PSD: I want to have completely different approach

PSD
Marcel Ciolacu Congres PSD

Marcel Ciolacu, elected, on Saturday, as chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), said that he desires a completely different approach both inside the party and outside it.

"I feel fulfilled, in my dream and Mr. Stanescu's dream, that today we have managed to put together the most performing team at this time in the PSD. (...) I want to have a wholly different approach inside the party, more outside the party, towards Romanians, be more responsible, believe in ourselves, support one another and stop sowing discord between ourselves, colleagues," said Ciolacu in Parliament.

Marcel Ciolacu was elected chair of the PSD with 1310 votes for the motion he filed, while Eugen Teodorovici received 91 votes.

At the same time, 49 null votes were recorded.

The new chair of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, will be joined by his future leadership team: Gabriela Firea, Sorin Grindeanu, Paul Stanescu, Mihai Tudose, Olguta Vasilescu, Gabriel Zetea, Radu Moldovan, Daniel Baluta, Vasile Dincu, Doina Fedorovici, Victor Negrescu, Decebal Fagadau, Ionut Pucheanu, Dragos Benea, Claudiu Manda, Titus Corlatean, Laurentiu Nistor.

