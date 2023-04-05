Marcel Ciolacu sends wishes of friendship, consideration and respect to Jewish community on occasion of Passover holiday

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu sent on Wednesday, on the occasion of the Passover holiday, "the most sincere and warmest wishes of friendship, consideration and respect" to the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult and to the entire Jewish community in Romania.

"The Passover holiday - the most important Jewish holiday, gives me the pleasant opportunity to convey to the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult, to the entire Jewish community in our country the warmest and most sincere wishes of friendship, consideration and respect. (...) The history of the Jewish community in Romania has been intertwined for hundreds of years with the history of the Romanian people, with a rich cultural and religious heritage, with values that give us identity, Romanians and Jews alike. Together we have succeeded in founding inter-human relations, in building European models of good practice by promoting the Law establishing the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania in Romania, by completing the high school curriculum with the study of Jewish history or granting rights to people persecuted by the regimes established in Romania between 1940 and 1945," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He expressed his conviction that the Jewish community in Romania "will have the same important and beneficial role in society".

"It is the holiday when the Jewish family comes together to update the message of the liberation of the Hebrew slaves from Egypt, that of valuing and raising the awareness on the importance of the fundamental right to freedom in all its aspects and to honour the past," added Marcel Ciolacu. AGERPRES