March in Bucharest remembering 100 years since Romanian Army occupation of Budapest; Hungarian communist regime overthrow

Several hundred persons are marching in Bucharest, on Sunday evening, remembering 100 years since the Romanian Army marched into Budapest and overthrew the Hungarian Soviet Republic.

People of Bucharest and from around the country, some dressed in traditional clothing, met in Charles de Gaulle Square and marched towards the Arch of Triumph, where they laid laurels, sung patriotic songs and assisted in a religious ceremony.The participants waved flags and carried banners with messages such as "The road to Trianon goes through Budapest".The activity also includes a march on the Kiseleff Boulevard to Victory Square, where there will be a short artistic programme.The "Calea Neamului" (Way of the people) Association organized the activity to celebrate the centennial of the Romanian Army's conquest of Budapest and the overthrowing of the Hungarian Soviet Republic.The chairman of the "Calea Neamului" Association, doctor Mihai Tirnoveanu, mentioned, on July 30, for AGERPRES, that the activity was authorized by the Bucharest Mayoralty, and estimated around 1,000 people will be in attendance.According to Tirnoveanu, official invitations to attend the event were sent to the Ministry of National Defence, as well as to the Hungarian Embassy in Bucharest.