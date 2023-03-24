Marius Copil qualifies for quarters in Biel/Bienne (challenger)

Romanian tennisman Marius Copil dramatically qualified for the quarterfinals of the 118,000 euros challenger tournament in Biel/Bienne (Switzerland), n Thursday night, after defeating the main favorite, the Swiss Dominic Stricker, 3-6 6-2 7-6 (7/3).

Copil (32 years old, ATP 422), coming from qualifiers, imposed after almost two hours of play (1 h 56 min).

The Romanian finished with 21 aces, compared to Stricker's 11 (20 years old, ATP 118).

Copil got his revenge against the Swiss, who won their first duel in 2021 at Eckental, 7-6 (7/3) 6-2.

Marius Copil secured a 3,240 euros cheque and 25 ATP points, and in the quarterfinals he will face another Swiss, Mika Brunold (18 years old, ATP 725).AGERPRES