MDLPA: Payments of over 88mln lei for investments made through PNDL

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred, on Friday, the amount of 88,689,138.95 lei, in order to settle the invoices for 206 investment objectives achieved through stages I and II of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL), agerpres.ro confirms.

Thus, for stage I, the amount of 5,095,640.70 lei was paid for 22 objectives in execution, and for stage II of the programme, 83,593,498.25 lei was settled for 184 investment projects, an MDLPA release informed.

The National Local Development Programme, approved by Emergency Ordinance no. 28 of April 10, 2013, updated, is the most important multi-annual financing programme with funds from the state budget.

The general objective of the programme is to equip the administrative-territorial units with all the technical-municipal, educational infrastructure, health and environmental, sports, social-cultural and tourist, administrative and access to communication routes, and the values of the multi-allocation allocations from the state budget are equal to the amounts registered in the multi-annual financing contracts concluded between the ministry and the beneficiaries of the investment objectives.

Within the two stages of the PNDL, the lists of investment objectives and the amounts allocated to them are public and can be consulted by accessing the ministry's website.

The situation of the payments made is available on the MDLPA website, at the link: https://mlpda.ro/pages/plati