Measurements taken at national level confirm normal values of radiation levels

Ukraine's environmental radioactivity monitoring system is operating normally and does not indicate exceeding normal values, and measurements taken at the national level confirm normal values of radiation levels, the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) announced on Tuesday.

These details come after more information appeared in the public space regarding an abnormal level of radiation at Chernobyl."Currently, all nuclear installations in Chernobyl and Ukraine are in a safe state and there is no danger to the environment or the population. At the same time, we mention that the measurements taken at national level confirm normal values of the radiation level," CNCAN informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.CNCAN, through the Emergency Operations Center, is constantly monitoring the evolution of the situation from the point of view of radiological monitoring.In Romania, the level of radiation is constantly monitored through the National Network for Environmental Radioactivity Monitoring (RNSRM), within the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM). "Specialists with the National Radioactivity Reference Laboratory verify the monitored data 24/7 and transmit it to the International Atomic Energy Agency, so as to ensure prompt information of national and international decision-makers, as well as the population," reads the release.AGERPRES