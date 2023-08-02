Mechanisms to support internationalization strategy of UMFST, discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu was on Tuesday at the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology of Targu Mures, where the support for the internationalization strategy of UMFST was discussed.

"The discussions addressed the mechanisms for supporting the internationalization strategy of the university, within the framework of the partnership it has with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agenda of the talks included the issue of international students studying at Targu Mures, the institutional support that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) offers for the running of the university extension in Hamburg, Germany, as well as the scholarships that it offers, through the Ministry of Education, to foreign citizens," reads a press release of UMFST Targu Mures, Agerpres reports.

According to UMFST Targu Mures, the collaboration between the two institutions will continue in order to promote Romanian higher education institutions at international level.