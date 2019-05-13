MediaSind: European Federation of Journalists supports removal of amendments restricting freedom of expression in Criminal Code

The European Federation of Journalists supports the removal of the amendments restricting the freedom of expression in the current Romanian Criminal Code and the granting of tax cuts to the media industry identical to those in the European Union, including protection measures for freelancers, according to Agerpres.

According to a press release from FAIR - MediaSind, the General Assembly of the European Federation of Journalists, comprising representatives of more than 320,000 journalists from 35 European countries, took place from 9 to 10 May 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia. On behalf of Romania, attending the event were the leaders of the Federation of Culture and Mass Media FAIR-MediaSind, Leonard Paduret, president, and Cristinel Godinac, executive president, who presented the problems faced by the Romanian press.

The topic of the meeting of the largest organization of European journalists was journalism as a public asset. In this context, the problems faced by both public and private sector employees, the freelancers' issues, professional ethics issues, political control over press societies were discussed.

The strategy for the next year was also set out, as well as how affiliated organizations will be supported by the EFA leadership alongside the European institutions - the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of Europe.

Mogens Blicher Bjerregard was re-elected president of the European Federation of Journalists, and Marta Barcellina as Vice-President.

Attending the event, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that his country supports journalists, and press freedom must be recreated every day, if necessary.