Men's handball: Niro Carpathian Trophy to take place December 28-29 in Oradea

Oradea Arena will host, on Wednesday and Thursday, the 2022 edition of the Carpathian Trophy, renamed the Niro Carpathian Trophy, in men's handball, one of the oldest international handball tournaments in Europe.

The Romanian national team will have as guests the teams of Egypt and Algeria, which qualified for the World Championship in January 2023, as well as the Slovakian team, who is currently playing to qualify for the EURO 2024, in a group with Norway, Serbia and Finland, Agerpres informs.

The games will take place at the new sports hall in the Oradea City - Oradea Arena - and due to the national interest, the matches will be broadcast live by Pro Arena.

"The Romanian Handball Federation and Niro Investment Group announce the consolidation of the long-term partnership initiated in 2016, by renaming the Carpathian Trophy - a traditional event for Romanian handball - into the Carpathian Niro Trophy," the Romanian Handball Federation announced on Tuesday, in a press release.

Thus, the Carpathian Trophy continues a tradition of over 60 years, at the highest international level, "with an essential role in preparing future performances and honing the talents of Romanian handball," reads the same source.

On Wednesday, on the first day of the tournament, Egypt will meet Algeria, at 5.00 pm, and Romania will meet Slovakia, at 7.15 pm.

The finals will take place on Thursday. The secondary final will thus be played at 5.00 pm on Wednesday, while the actual final will be played at 7.15 pm.

As for the tickets for the matches, they are on sale online in the Entertix - myticket.ro network and will also be available at the Oradea Arena box office on the days of the competition, on December 28 and 29. Prices start from 20 lei/day for two games, on the lawns, up to 60 lei, in the central area of the stands.