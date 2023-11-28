MEP Ciolos sends open letter calling for creation of united right-wing

Renew Europe MEP Dacian Ciolos sent an open letter on Tuesday to all those who share liberal values, "party leaders, politically engaged people or simple citizens concerned about the destiny of the country," in which he calls for the creation of a united right-wing alternative.

"We must call a spade a spade and not shy away from the truth, however painful it may be. If we do not build a serious political alternative, capable of functioning seriously politically, beyond personal likes and dislikes, and of speaking to the entire Romanian electorate, we will once again lose a historic opportunity. From a political perspective, based on mathematical and electoral calculations, we know that the only option is a political solution of the united right. But we need great seriousness for this option to work in the coming months," Dacian Ciolos says in his open letter.

Dacian Ciolos also points out that this is a decisive moment for the future of Romania and the European Union. The revival of the extremes against the liberal, pro-European vision risks derailing the democratic path of the whole of Europe, says the MEP.

"I am writing to you today because 2024 will rewrite Romania's history for at least a decade. And I write these lines with the fear that the next decade of Romania will be dictated by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and AUR [Alliance for Romanian's Union]. We know the cause, we are part of it and we have the duty to repair what we have damaged. A Romania defined by PSD and AUR is a tragedy for Romanians. (...) Taking advantage of social polarisation, politicians have not prepared a country plan to reduce inequalities and build bridges between the two faces of Romania," the former prime minister underlines in the letter.

According to him, the Romanian economy has been run for 30 years by a single party, "always lacking a true liberal government that would (...) offer the chance of a real Romanian capital, present in the economy and socially significant.

He points out, however, that the PSD electorate is not an enemy of development and calls for dialogue with them.

Dacian Ciolos also announces that he is ready to do anything within his power to make sure that in 2024 Romania will not once again be "in the hands of PSD or AUR." "For this reason, I believe that it is necessary to be open to a political project that brings together responsible political forces," concludes the Renewing Romania's European Project (REPER) representative.