MEP Corina Cretu: EC approves two state aid schemes for Romania, intended for farmers

MEP Corina Cretu informs on Saturday that the European Commission approved two state aid schemes notified by Romania, intended for farmers, one worth 241 million euros, and the second one worth 56 million euros, on Friday evening.

"Yesterday, the European Commission approved two state aid schemes notified by Romania, intended for farmers. Thus, the first scheme is worth 241 million euros, which will be paid in direct grants and will go to producers of winter cereal crops and rapeseed, which are experiencing financial liquidity difficulties. The second scheme is worth 56 million euros, which will also be paid in direct grants and is intended for the pig and poultry sector, which is facing financial problems due to the war in Ukraine," Corina Cretu wrote on Saturday, on her Facebook page.

According to the MEP, the decision comes following a request from the Government of Romania and the priority debate this week in the European Parliament, where the difficult situation of European farmers and rural communities has been analyzed.

"These schemes have been approved under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, through which state aid can be granted for essential sectors in times of crisis. The support will not exceed 280,000 euros for each beneficiary and will be granted until 30 June 2024. 31% of farms in the European Union are located in Romania, which makes our country an important actor at European level from this point of view. I welcome this decision of the Commission, which comes at a more important time than ever for farmers. They expressed their dissatisfaction through the protests of the last few weeks, and their voice is finally being heard in Brussels," Corina Cretu emphasized.