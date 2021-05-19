MEP Cristian Busoi: Romania still invests small sum in Health compared to European average

The countries in central and eastern Europe and, "especially", Romania still invest a small sum in Health compared to the European average and to the states that "understood" that this domain should be an absolute priority, said, on Wednesday, MEP Cristian Busoi, at a specialty conference.

"There is still an unequal access to healthcare services in the entire European Union not only among member-states, but also within member-states, disproportionately on regions, major access and quality differences in almost all European countries, between the large university centers, the large cities and the rural and the small urban areas. There is still a very inadequate system of primary medical assistance in some European countries. 80 percent of the costs of medical assistance are still related to chronic diseases and readmissions, services are fragmented, the disease prevention costs are on average 3 pct of the total expenses of health budgets, but here the differences are very high as well, with the northern and western European countries investing a more significant, but insufficient sum and the countries in the EU's south, as well as central and eastern European countries, where investments in prevention are very low," said Busoi, at the online conference "Romanian health system. Problems. Performance. Perspectives," organized by the Academy of Medical Sciences.

He added that in the countries in central and eastern Europe the public fund expenses for healthcare were constantly lower than 7 pct of the GDP, while in Romania the average was 4 - 4.3 pct.

Cristian Busoi mentioned that, according to the last polls conducted by the European Commission, the OECD and the WHO, 70 pct of European citizens wish the EU do more for health, and member-states invest more in this domain.

"We will build a European electronic register of patients and interconnection between the electronic health files in each member-state and even a common European space," the MEP added.